Universities yet to receive orders on promotion of students

Hyderabad

27 August 2020 23:12 IST

Though the government has directed the colleges and the universities to kick off the academic activities through online and other digital platforms from next month, universities are facing a dilemma in the absence of government orders promoting the students to the next semester without exams.

The decision to promote students was taken at a meeting on June 18 after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed with officials the possibility of examinations in view of the lockdown and the spread of the virus. But so far no order has been given and universities are in a dilemma on how to move forward.

A senior professor said, “officially students have not been promoted to next semester and if classes have to begin from next month where we do we start and for whom do we start?” Even Registrars of some universities agreed that no official confirmation had come for automatic promotion.

However, a Registrar, seeking anonymity, said JNTU Hyderabad had already issued orders promoting students of all semesters except final semester. Other universities can issue similar orders but failed to do so in the absence of directions from government.

A senior official told The Hindu that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had called for a meeting of the University Registrars on Friday to discuss the modalities and the shortcomings in reaching out to all students.

Except for the final year students of degree and PG courses, the government decided to promote all others to the next semester as there was no possibility to conduct the exams.

However, students have to clear the subjects of the present semester sometime in future.