Universities should focus on Education 4.0: Saraswat

‘Make youth capable rather than employable’

Niti Aayog member and former DRDO chief V.K. Saraswat has exhorted universities to focus on ‘Education 4.0’ for upskilling of youth to make them capable rather than employable with technology transformation rapidly taking place.

Delivering the ‘National Science Day’ lecture at the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute here on Wednesday, he said there are going to be six tech transformations for achieving sustainable development goals like smart cities, food, biosphere and water, human capacity and demography and decarbonisation and energy.

Digitisation wll impact transport, logistics, healthcare, public safety and security, hence there is a need for nurturing scientific and higher education. Technology trends which define the next decade will be in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robots, internet of things, nanotechnology, genomics, gene editing and so on, he explained.

Science will be the principal driver of the change and many societal issues, as it will also take care of environment, ecological and economic perspectives, since it is capable of delivering integrated system solutions for the prosperity of the entire world, added Mr. Saraswat.