Universities order students out of hostels to prevent spread

Hyderabad

16 March 2020 00:43 IST

OU administration plans to cut off water, power supply to ensure compliance; UoH to limit mess facility

Universities seem to be working in different directions after the State government suspended academic and class work till March 31 as a precaution against spread of COVID-19.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has suspended class work but decided to keep hostels open with limited mess facility. UoH authorities said a majority of students who come from different parts of the country are reluctant to leave, particularly those from Kerala where the virus outbreak is more.

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has given time to students till March 18 to vacate hostels. The mess facility will also be closed. A high level meeting of varsity officials on Sunday was presided over by EFLU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar.

Osmania University, on the other hand, has asked students to vacate the hostels, and the mess facility will be closed by lunch on Monday. Unlike UoH and EFLU, the OU hostels are porous and it is difficult to prevent students from staying. “If students don’t vacate, the administration will cut off water and power supply,” an official said.

However, all the universities are persuading the students to vacate the hostels asking them to realise the gravity of the situation.

Online classes

Mr. Suresh Kumar said classes for regular courses will be held online from March 19 and students should check the university website regularly for further information. Separate instructions will be issued to foreign students.

In case of courses with more than 50 students, the teacher will divide the class into two groups and intimate the students accordingly. Internal assessment shall also be conducted online. Ph.D course work/ guidance shall be offered online. Teaching and non-teaching staff, however, will have to attend duties.

Exam schedule

OU administration said that all the semester exams that are already scheduled and under way will be held. All the hostels, mess facilities, and libraries will also be closed with immediate effect, officials said.

UoH Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao Podile said for students who insist on continuing to stay on campus, limited hostel services will be provided.

The academic council meeting of the university scheduled for March 20 will also be deferred. The V-C, however, assured that necessary steps will be taken to approve and implement all admissions-related proposals in time for the notification to be issued for the next academic year.