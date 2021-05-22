Universities in State get new Vice-Chancellors after 2 years

Challenges for the new V-Cs lie in managing students and faculty

After a gap of two years, universities in Telangana will have full-fledged Vice-Chancellors with the government finally issuing orders to fill up the vacant posts in 10 universities.

The new Vice-Chancellors include: Prof. D Ravinder Yadav - Osmania University, Prof. T Ramesh - Kakatiya University, Warangal, Prof. D Ravinder - Telangana University, Nizamabad, Prof. Sita Rama Rao - Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University - Hyderabad, Prof. T Kishan Rao, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University - Hyderabad, Prof. Laxmikanth Rathod - Palamuru University, Mahabubnagar, Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, Prof. Katta Narsimha Reddy, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad, Prof. Mallesham, Satavahana University - Karimnagar, and Kavitha Daryani, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved the list sent by the government and earlier recommended by the Search Committees.

Their term will be of three years.

Prof. Sita Rama Rao and Prof. Kavita Daryani Rao have got a second term for the same university while Prof. Narsimha Reddy earlier served as the V-C of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda. Except these, all the others will be in their first term as Vice-Chancellors.

Prof. Ch. Gopal Reddy is presently the Registrar of the Osmania University while Prof. Mallesham served as the Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) earlier.

The government ensured social balance in the selection giving priority to most sections of the society.

The government was under severe pressure from the civil society and also the High Court on the appointments.

Most of these varsities have been headless for two years now and were functioning with IAS officers appointed as incharge Vice-Chancellors.

The new incumbents have a great challenge of streamlining academic, administrative and research activity with the functioning disrupted for the last one year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Only online classes are being offered now and access to labs is almost nil for the last one year.

With research taking a back seat in the varsities over the last decade and the institutions losing shine slowly, the calibre of the new Vice-Chancellors will be put to a thorough test.

Managing the shortage of faculty and also the burgeoning student groups will be the biggest challenge.