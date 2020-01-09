‘Universities are hubs of free discussions, debates’

Universities are not only citadels of learning and enrichment but are places of free discussions and debates, and that particular way of thinking should be preserved, felt Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and CEO of Wellcome Trust Shahid Jameel.

He expressed these views while delivering a lecture on “What is a University?”, on Thursday to mark the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Taking a critical view of the contemporary education system, he argued that it neither supports innovation nor encourages civic sense and stressed the need to equip students with problem-solving aptitude.

Dr. Jameel quoted extensively from eminent personalities such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad to draw home his point. Comparing the western education system with Indian education, he expressed dismay over the procedure adopted here for appointments and assessments. “Hierarchical governance is not good for universities,” he said.

“We need to trust each other. However, we discuss personalities instead of ideas. He pointed out that education is both private and public good. It prepares pragmatic citizens,” he said.

Speaking about funding, he said that universities facing shortage of funds should look for external resources like CSR support.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz said that the foundation day was in fact a day of self assessment and emphasised the importance of training over education. He pointed out at the Japanese model of education system and said that inspiration should be drawn from it.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Ayub Khan and Registrar S.M. Rahmatullah also spoke.