GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unity Small Finance Bank opens five branches in Hyderabad

Published - July 30, 2024 12:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Unity Small Finance Bank MD and CEO, Inderjit Camotra. 

Unity Small Finance Bank MD and CEO, Inderjit Camotra. 

Unity Small Finance Bank has forayed into Hyderabad by opening five branches. Dilsukhnagar, S.R. Nagar, Moula Ali, Suchitra Crossroad and Kukatpally are where the new age, digital first bank has opened branches as part of a strategy to leverage growing business opportunities in the city.

Hyderabad has a significant numbers of MSMEs as well as high net worth individuals and Unity Bank aims to tap into the dynamic landscape, offering tailored financial solutions to entrepreneurs and the residents, MD and CEO Inderjit Camotra said.

In a release, the bank sought to highlight the attractive interest rates on deposits for customers and business loans for MSMEs as well as easy, convenient and smart banking facilities that will made available through mobile app and through the new branches. Lockers are also available at competitive rates at select branches, it said in a release on July 29.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.