Unity Small Finance Bank opens five branches in Hyderabad

Unity Small Finance Bank has forayed into Hyderabad by opening five branches. Dilsukhnagar, S.R. Nagar, Moula Ali, Suchitra Crossroad and Kukatpally are where the new age, digital first bank has opened branches as part of a strategy to leverage growing business opportunities in the city.

Hyderabad has a significant numbers of MSMEs as well as high net worth individuals and Unity Bank aims to tap into the dynamic landscape, offering tailored financial solutions to entrepreneurs and the residents, MD and CEO Inderjit Camotra said.

In a release, the bank sought to highlight the attractive interest rates on deposits for customers and business loans for MSMEs as well as easy, convenient and smart banking facilities that will made available through mobile app and through the new branches. Lockers are also available at competitive rates at select branches, it said in a release on July 29.