United Christmas celebrations held

In a mass Christmas celebration held here on Monday, the Christian community asked for property tax reduction for their schools, burial ground in over-populated areas in the city and security from vandals who target churches.

“Christian institutions have been serving many in the society. We request the government to support these institutions so that we can continue to serve the society” said Thumma Bala, archbishop of Catholic Church Hyderabad at the 39th edition of United Christian Celebrations.

He also requested the State government to take up Dalit-Christian reservation with the Centre.

While Deputy Chief Minister Md. Mahmood Ali attended the meeting, Thumma Bala, M.A Daniel, Resident presiding Bishop of Methodist Church-Hyderabad, A.C Solomon, C.S.I Bishop of Medak Diocese presided over the prayerful gathering.

Bishops of Lutheran Church, Independent pastors, Salvation Army, Seventh Day Adventist and Marthoma Church also oversaw the worship.

The meeting was led by a melodious choir who sang traditional and new carols throughout the four hour-long function.