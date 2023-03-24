HamberMenu
Unit-I (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project synchronised with grid

March 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Ushering in a new era in power generation in Telangana’s power hub of Peddapalli district, the first Ultra Super Critical Unit (800MW) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (2X800MW) of NTPC was synchronised with the grid in the wee hours of Friday.

The unit-I was being stabilised gradually, a NTPC press release said. Commissioning of various auxiliary equipment and systems, viz., boiler and turbine auxiliaries; coal and ash handling systems; electrical and other systems is under way.

The efficient and environment-friendly unit has unique features such as Unified Control System and Control Room; Gas Insulated Substation (GIS); High Concentrated Slurry Disposal (HCSD) system for water conservation; Flue Gas De-sulphurisation (FGD) for SOx reduction; and installation of roof-top solar panels on all plant buildings.

A jubilant atmosphere prevailed at NTPC power plant in Ramagundam following the synchronisation of the Telangana unit-I (800MW) shortly after Thursday midnight.

Executive Director, NTPC Ramagundam & Telangana, Sunil Kumar and CGM, Telangana Project, Prasenjit Pal, among other senior officials were present.

