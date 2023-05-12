HamberMenu
Union MoS visits BIS Hyderabad office

Ashwini Kumar Choubey emphasised the role of Indian Standards in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat

May 12, 2023 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey during his visit to BIS office in Hyderabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) branch office here on Thursday and interacted with various stakeholders.

BIS licensees manufacturing various products, including domestic LPG cylinders, pipes for irrigation purposes, steel pipes and tubes, PVC pipes, packaged drinking water, HDPE pipes and ordinary portland cement as well as representatives from consumer organisations and laboratories were among the stakeholders who attended the meeting.

Explaining the importance of ensuring quality and adhering to standards, Mr. Choubey emphasised the role of Indian Standards in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He appreciated the efforts of BIS, Hyderabad, in promoting the standards. The Minister also gave suggestions for improvements in dissemination of information on standards through Digital India Platform.

Senior Director and Head, BIS, Hyderabad K.V. Rao and Joint Director Rakesh Tanneeru spoke. In a release, BIS said its main activities are standard formulation, conformity assessment, compulsory registration, hallmarking, laboratory services, management system certification, foreign manufacturers certification scheme, training and consumer engagement.

