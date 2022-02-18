Union Ministers participate in Medaram jathara

February 18, 2022 21:31 IST

Plans afoot to develop a tribal circuit in Mulugu: Kishan Reddy

The historic Ramappa temple at Palampet in Mulugu district, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year, will be developed under the PRASAD scheme as part of a project to develop a tribal circuit in Mulugu district, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and North East States Development G. Kishan Reddy.

He was speaking to reporters after worshipping tribal deities at the Sammakka Saralamma jathara in Medaram in Mulugu district on Friday. He offered jaggery (Bangaram in local parlance) equal to his weight to the tribal goddesses at the altar.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh and BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender also paid their obeisance to the tribal goddesses on the third day of the biennial tribal fair.

Mr. Reddy said that the historic Sammakka Saralamma jathara, the world’s largest tribal festival, exemplifies the glorious tribal culture and age-old customs and traditions of tribals. “The Central government has allocated ₹45 crore for the tribal university in Mulugu,” he said, adding that the university will prove to be a boon for tribal areas.

Concerted efforts will be made to ensure speedy completion of the infrastructure works to establish the tribal university soon with the cooperation of all the elected representatives concerned, including Mulugu MLA D. Seethakka, he said.

He said that a tribal museum will be set up in Hyderabad at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore to highlight the glorious tribal culture and the illustrious lives of legendary tribal leaders Ramji Gond, Komaram Bheem and others.

Stating that the museum will be developed on the lines of the Birsa Munda Museum in Jharkhand, the Union Minister said that the Centre has already sanctioned ₹ 1 crore for the museum.