Union Minister unveils UoH professor’s book

Hyderabad

05 October 2020 00:26 IST

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal launched a book titled ‘Health Psychology: Theory, Practice and Research’ authored by Meena Hariharan, professor of Centre for Health Psychology at University of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the book integrated Ayurveda, Gita, Psychology and Medical Sciences. He also emphasised the need for excavating the rich, traditional knowledge so that the youth understand the rich contributions of Indian origin. He appreciated the author who took up the responsibility of introducing a course in health psychology at UoH. It was at a time when health psychology was not very popular in the country, although the need for such a branch was found to be high.

Prof. Hariharan, along with psychologist Jamuna Duvvuri, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavathy Mahila University, Tirupati, was present at the launch.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Duvvuri took care of the introduction even as the author highlighted the unique features of the book that has comprehensively dealt with 10 different theories of health behaviour, mind-body relationship, biopsychosocial aspects of chronic illnesses, psychology of the patient care givers and professional care providers.