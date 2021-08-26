Union Minister reviews NMDC performance

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 23:49 IST

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste visited the NMDC head-office in the city on Wednesday and reviewed the performance of the mining major.

The Minister said NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in the country and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated the company’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and its comprehensive CSR initiatives, an official release on Thursday said. NMDC CMD Sumit Deb apprised Mr. Kulaste about the company’s performance, progress of its ongoing projects and assured that best efforts were being initiated to enhance production and productivity.

