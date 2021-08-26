Hyderabad

Union Minister reviews NMDC performance

Faggan Singh Kulaste   | Photo Credit: SAMRAJ M

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste visited the NMDC head-office in the city on Wednesday and reviewed the performance of the mining major.

The Minister said NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in the country and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated the company’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and its comprehensive CSR initiatives, an official release on Thursday said. NMDC CMD Sumit Deb apprised Mr. Kulaste about the company’s performance, progress of its ongoing projects and assured that best efforts were being initiated to enhance production and productivity.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 12:54:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/union-minister-reviews-nmdc-performance/article36128671.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY