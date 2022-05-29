Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik visits Bhadrakali temple

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik on Sunday offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.

She arrived in Warangal from Hyderabad late on Sunday afternoon on a two-day visit of Warangal and Khammam districts.

She was accorded a rousing welcome by BJP Hanamkonda district president R Padma and a host of other senior leaders of the party.

Sources said that the Union Minister will participate in a meeting to be held in connection with the National Programme of PM CARES for children scheme in Khammam on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the interactive meeting from New Delhi in virtual mode and release benefits under the scheme through video-conferencing.