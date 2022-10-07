Union Minister pats RAF on its 30th Raising Day

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 07, 2022 23:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapid Action Force personnel displaying their capability to fight bio-chemical hazards as part of the ceremonial march to mark the 30th anniversary in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole world is looking at India as a nation which does not harm anyone but extends cooperation to all countries to ensure all citizens are safe and secure, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said.

He was addressing the gathering after the ceremonial parade of the 30th Rapid Action Force (RAF) anniversary at CRPF Group Centre of Jawaharnagar in Rangareddy district on Friday. There are countries that want to grab attention by extending their geographical area or by expanding economic strength. In such a backdrop, India has gained a special place by becoming a nation that uses its strength to serve people of the world, the Minister added.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra greeting RAF personnel on the occasion. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

He appreciated the services of RAF in different parts of the country, especially in left wing extremism affected areas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and other top officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app