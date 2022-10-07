Union Minister pats RAF on its 30th Raising Day

Rapid Action Force personnel displaying their capability to fight bio-chemical hazards as part of the ceremonial march to mark the 30th anniversary in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The whole world is looking at India as a nation which does not harm anyone but extends cooperation to all countries to ensure all citizens are safe and secure, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said.

He was addressing the gathering after the ceremonial parade of the 30th Rapid Action Force (RAF) anniversary at CRPF Group Centre of Jawaharnagar in Rangareddy district on Friday. There are countries that want to grab attention by extending their geographical area or by expanding economic strength. In such a backdrop, India has gained a special place by becoming a nation that uses its strength to serve people of the world, the Minister added.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra greeting RAF personnel on the occasion. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

He appreciated the services of RAF in different parts of the country, especially in left wing extremism affected areas.

CRPF Director-General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and other top officials were present.