Union Minister lauds TS mountaineer

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijju congratulated mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram on his achievements so far including scaling the five highest mountain peaks across continents.
The Minister invited the 21-year-old to his office in New Delhi on Monday, which also happened to be the birthday of the young city-based mountaineer, and advised him to continue to spread the message of environment protection. “I sincerely appreciate your courage and conviction against all odds to achieve such stupendous feats in adventure sports,” the Minister said.
Mr Rijju also expressed confidence that TMr ukaram would continue to bring laurels to the country at the highest level and will be an inspiration for millions of youth across the country.
For his part, Mr Tukaram was delighted. “This is one of the best birthdays I could have dreamt of. It was a wonderful experience and the Minister assuring complete support for my future endeavours is a great morale-booster as I dream to take on even bigger challenges,” he told The Hindu.
“For someone coming from such a poor background (a panda from Ranga Reddy district), life has been full of challenges and these are the kind of gestures which keep me going,” Mr Tukaram added.
For the record, the youngster scaled Mt Kosciuszko, the highest mountain peak in Australia, this March having already scaled the five of the seven toughest and highest peaks in the world in different continents.
