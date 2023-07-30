Union Minister Kishan Reddy visits flood affected areas in Warangal

July 30, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - WARANGAL

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy has said the heavy rains coupled with nala encroachments and poor maintenance of stormwater drains led to inundation of several colonies in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits in the last week.

Speaking to reporters in Warangal after visiting the flood affected areas in the city on Sunday evening, Mr. Kishan Reddy said the State government should look into the recurring flooding of several residential colonies in the historic city and find a lasting solution to prevent the menace.

On the flood situation elsewhere in the State, he said the Centre promptly responded to mitigate the woes of people of flood affected areas in various districts by deploying NDRF teams and IAF helicopters to aid the relief and rescue operations.

A high-level Central team will tour the flood-affected areas in the State from Monday, he said, adding that the Centre will extend all help to people affected by floods in the State.

Stating that around ₹900 crore funds are available with the State Disaster Response Fund, of which Centre’s contribution is 75%, he urged the State government to make use of the SDRF to provide immediate relief to the flood affected people.

₹4 lakh ex-gratia with Centre’s contribution of ₹3 lakh and the State government’s share of ₹1 lakh will be disbursed to the kin of those died in the floods, he added.

He said the State farmers, mainly the tenant farmers, were unable to get financial assistance under the Centre’s Fasal Bima Yojana as the State government stopped implementing the crop insurance scheme since 2020.