Union Minister Kishan Reddy attends Sai Ganesh’s condolence meet

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East G. Kishan Reddy has alleged that those questioning the “misrule” of the TRS regime are being targeted and harassed in the State.

He consoled the grandmother and sister of the party activist Sai Ganesh, who allegedly ended his life “upset” over several police cases filed against him last week, in Khammam on Friday night.

Later, speaking at a condolence meeting held in memory of the deceased party activist, he said the party has lost a young committed cadre in the death of Sai Ganesh.

“Stringent action should be taken against those responsible for his suicide,” he said, alleging that a dictatorial regime is prevailing in the State with the persons at the helm in the TRS dispensation trying to “stifle” opposition’s voice.