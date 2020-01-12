Union Minister inaugurates Hunar Haat at People’s Plaza

The Central government has decided to give boost to traditional handicrafts by artisans of minority communities by promoting Hunar Haats in different parts of the country.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Hunar Haats are aimed at enabling people to avail the traditional handcrafted handloom and handicrafts of different parts under one roof. Along with the sale of handicrafts, the haats also comprise stalls where delicacies of different parts of the country are put in place for visitors to taste.

Open till Jan. 19

Promoted by the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation, the haat would be open till January 19.

The Minister inaugurated the Hunar Haat set up at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road here on Sunday morning. Accompanied by State Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali, he visited different stalls displaying handicrafts and handloom works and interacted with the artisans.

He said the haats were conceived to provide employment opportunities to scores of artisans. The Government also planned to organise these haats in different parts of the country so that artisans could sell their products.