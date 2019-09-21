Union Minister concerned over rise in SC atrocities cases in TS

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale expressed concern over the increasing number of atrocities cases of Scheduled Castes in Telangana and wanted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to look into it in all seriousness.

The Union Minister, who had held a review meeting with State Government officials on the SC sub-plan and other related issues earlier, noted that the number of cases in last two years has been more than 1,900 (1901 & 1946, respectively).

At a press conference, Mr.Athwale noted that the cases listed under the SC/ST atrocities Act from 2014 has been rising from 1,760 in 2014. Similarly, murders of SCs too had shown a rise from 36 and 38 in 2017/18. “KCR is a good friend of mine and our party too has supported Telangana statehood movement, so I appeal to him look into it,” he said.

However, he was all praise for the SC sub-plan where the government had released ₹37,378 crore. Having 268 social welfare educational institutions providing quality education to 1.83 lakh students, including 93,571 girls and 46,301 boys, is commendable. Telangana also got rid of manual scavengers after having 10,363 five years ago -- and this is praiseworthy, he said.

To a question, he said while it is true that minorities had misgivings about the Modi Government “initially” - it is not the case any more. The triple talaq bill would benefit Muslim women, he observed. There were instances of mob lynchings and attacks by 'Gau Rakshaks' but “these things happened during the Congress regime too,” he said.

Mr. Athawale said his Republican Party of India (RPI) has been a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is confident of sweeping Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Article 370 Mr. Athawale said the decision to abrogate Article 370 is a good one. “There has been no development in J&K in last 70 years because of this Article.

RPI founder Dr. B.R. Ambedkar too had opposed the Article as Law Minister in Nehru's Cabinet, he recalled, and asserted that the former was for “one country, one flag and one Constitution.”