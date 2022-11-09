Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba arrives in Ramagundam

The Union Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the RFCL Chief Executive Officer Alok Singhal upon his arrival at the guest house in the NTPC permanent township in Ramagundam

The Hindu Bureau PEDDAPALLI
November 09, 2022 10:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union MoS for New & Renewable Energy and Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba arrived in Ramagundam late on November 8 evening to oversee the arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the industrial town in Peddapalli district on November 12.

The Prime Minister is slated to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation on Saturday.

The Union Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the RFCL Chief Executive Officer Alok Singhal upon his arrival at the guest house in the NTPC permanent township in Ramagundam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC, Ramagundam, Chief General Manager (CGM), Sunil Kumar, Peddapalli Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app