Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba arrives in Ramagundam

Union MoS for New & Renewable Energy and Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba arrived in Ramagundam late on November 8 evening to oversee the arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the industrial town in Peddapalli district on November 12.

The Prime Minister is slated to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation on Saturday.

The Union Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the RFCL Chief Executive Officer Alok Singhal upon his arrival at the guest house in the NTPC permanent township in Ramagundam.

NTPC, Ramagundam, Chief General Manager (CGM), Sunil Kumar, Peddapalli Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak, and others were present.