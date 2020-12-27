Union faults TS-Genco for hasty issuance of artisans’ service rules

HYDERABAD

Immediate withdrawal of ‘lopsided’ service rules demanded

Telangana Electricity Employees’ Union (TEEU-1104) has faulted the managements of four power utilities – TS-Genco, TS-Transco, Southern Discom and Northern Discom – for issuing the “standing orders, service rules and regulations for artisans” without even consulting the trade unions. The trade union has demanded withdrawal of the lopsided service rules immediately.

President of the union N. Padma Reddy and general secretary G. Saibabu said on Saturday that they had been demanding the unconditional implementation of APSEB service rules for the artisans since the day one when the State government had agreed to absorb all the artisans working for the four power utilities. However, TS-Genco has issued the service rules for artisans unilaterally on December 19.

They have pointed out that the practice during the last 40-50 years with regard to absorption of contract workers, non-muster roll (NMR) staff, casual labour, contract labour, village electricity workers, staff of rural electricity supply cooperatives, prior to the present absorption of 20,903 artisans in December 2016, was implementation of APSEB rules for such absorbed staff too.

However, the power utilities appear to have taken to a new path of violating the rights of workers in the name of artisans service rules, the TEEU-1104 functionaries said adding that it was literal violation of courts’ directions to give equal salary with equal service rules to all the staff doing similar work in an organisation.

The managements of the power utilities are trying to create rift between the regular employees and artisans by increasing the variation in pay and service rules, they alleged.

They have also mentioned that all employees working in the power utilities under the tripartite agreement of February 1999 and others recruited later were extended the APSEB service rules.

Requesting the managements to re-examine the service rules for artisans and implement the APSEB rules, they threatened to take up an agitation in case they prefer to continue with the discrimination.

On the one hand the managements had been assuring the trade unions of examining into the aspects of given variable dearness allowance instead of dearness allowance, house rent allowance, maternity leave, dependent jobs on compassionate grounds and others and on the other hand they issued service rule unilaterally in a hurry, Mr. Padma Reddy and Mr. Saibabu said.