Budget proposals enthuse startups  

February 01, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Budget proposal that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be established is bound to encourage agri-tech startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas, T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

The proposed fund can be crucial in bringing innovative and affordable solutions for the challenges faced by farmers and transform the traditional agricultural sector, he said, welcoming the Budget, especially its focus on building a digital economy and technology-enabled development.

The Budget announcement extending the date of incorporation for availing income tax benefits up to March 2024 will empower the startup sector, foster entrepreneurship and give rise to a new generation of founders. “We thank the government for extending benefit of carrying forward losses on change of shareholding to 10 years of incorporation from 7 years, this will help startups adjust initial losses,” Mr. Rao said in a release.

The government has allocated ₹283.5 crore for the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme and the budgetary allocations for the Fund of Funds for Startups stood at ₹1,000 crore. This helps nurture innovation and encourage private investments in the start-up ecosystem, he said.

Co-founder of Marut Drones, Prem Kumar Vislawath, said the announcement on the Agricultural Accelerator Fund and focus on bringing technology to agriculture will benefit the drone industry that is working on making agriculture more sustainable, cost effective, efficient and increase the yield for farmers. “We are positive that it will bring in modern technology to transform age-old agricultural practices and will encourage more youth to adopt farming,” he said.

Describing the Budget as progressive and far-sighted, CEO of Palred Electronics, Ameen Khwaja, said it had laid significant emphasis on supporting growth of start-ups and proposed several measures aimed at fostering a favourable environment for such enterprises to thrive. “While there is no big-ticket announcement for the FMCE sector as a whole, there are still a few indirect positive impacts on the industry,” he said in a release.