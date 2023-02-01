Union Budget 2023: Epigraphy Museum to come up in Hyderabad

February 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The big takeaway for Hyderabad in Wednesday’s budget announcement is the establishment of an Epigraphy Museum in the city.

“The Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions - Bharat SHRI with digitisation of 1 lakh ancient inscriptions will be set up in the Epigraphy Museum to be established at Hyderabad,” tweeted Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of the digital repository in Parliament.

While the contours of the repository or location is not known, it has created excitement about epigraphists and historians. “This project for an epigraphy museum has been in the pipeline for some time now. Work has already begun in one of the wings of Salar Jung Museum,” informed historian and epigraphist E. Sivanagi Reddy.

“This is a wonderful initiative to preserve the past for the future. Newer inscriptions are coming into public domain every other day. If all of these is digitised, it will add to our wealth of knowledge,” said director (Epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India, K.Munirathnam Reddy.

The Finance Minister announced that the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum, with digitisation of 1 lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage. “Epigraphy is the heart of history as it is the primary source of information. It will be a great help as nobody has digitised them in a systematic way,” said historian and poet Sriramoju Haragopal.

“Old inscriptions, which were deciphered, are there in books in libraries which are not easily accessible and are expensive to purchase. This will democratise knowledge and help historians as well as others who are interested in the subject,” said Mr.Haragopal, who is part of a group of amateur historians in Telangana and has unearthed a number of rare heritage sites and unravelled inscriptions from across the state.

In July 2022, the Archaeological Survey of India had announced the beginning of digitisation process of estampages (paper copies of inscriptions) and transcripts by Epigraphy Division at Epigraphy Division office, Mysuru. Currently, India has a number of scattered digital repositories of inscriptions in various institutions.