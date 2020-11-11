Uniform mutation fee for all non-agricultural property transactions in GPs

HYDERABAD

11 November 2020

Panchayats directed to collect mutation fee of 0.1% of the registration value or ₹800, whichever is higher

The State government has announced that the mutation fee for different transactions on non-agricultural properties in gram panchayats would be uniform across the State.

Accordingly, the gram panchayats are directed to collect mutation fee of 0.1% of the registration value of the property or ₹800, whichever is higher, at the time of registration of non-agricultural immovable properties by way of sale, succession, gift and other modes.

The development follows insertion of a new section, Section 65A, introducing the concept of instant mutation by registration department through online mode in Dharani portal.

The new section was inserted to ensure that wherever there was a transaction in respect of any non-agricultural property, the mutation of the property in the gram panchayat records would take place automatically and through online mode in the Dharani portal. However, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment Commission represented that there was no specific procedure prescribed for fixation of mutation rates as per the gram panchayat resolution.

As a result, rates of mutation were being fixed differently in different gram panchayats without any uniformity. The government had accordingly decided to bring in uniformity in the collection of mutation fee across the gram panchayats. The Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment Commissioner and the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps department were directed to take necessary steps in this regard.