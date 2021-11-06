Uniform design for new bridges on Musi

Contest fetches 30 different designs; move to bring structural uniformity to the facades of all the structures on the river

A design competition announced by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) for the newly-proposed bridges on the Esa and Musi rivers has yielded over 30 different designs from various contestants.

Only one winning design will be applied uniformly to all the 14 bridges, officials from the Municipal Administration department informed.

The idea is to bring structural uniformity to the facades of all the structures on the river for easy recall value and aesthetics. In future, the existing bridges on the river too, may be given a facelift following the same design, a highly placed official shared. The entries had been received till October 25.

A committee might be constituted soon to choose the best design from the entries, sent by professional and amateur architects, students, firms, colleges, universities and other agencies from across the country.

Government has taken a decision to add 10 more bridges to the existing 21 along the span of 50 kilometres on Musi river. In addition, the four existing causeways will be upgraded to bridges, by elevating their height, officials shared.

The causeways are located at Manchirevula, Ibrahimbagh, Chaderghat and Musarambagh.

On Esa river, bridges are planned to connect Sun City with Chintalmet, and Inner Ring Road with Kismatpur, besides two bridges to connect the IT corridor in Budvel.

Across the Musi river are planned eight more bridges, which include the one between Pratapsingaram and Gowrelly, the hawkers’ pedestrian bridge planned in front of Salar Jung Museum, a bridge on the link road being developed by HRDCL connecting Bandlaguda with Peerzadiguda, and the remaining between Uppal and Chaitanyapuri, Hydershakote and Ramdevguda, besides another bridge at Attapur in addition to the existing one.

The ₹400 crore project will include construction of check dams all along the river for retention of water within. The dams are being planned away from the bridges as per the suggestions by Irrigation experts, the official said. The idea is to develop boating facilities for recreation, in line with the Musi River Development Project.

Nine of these bridges have been proposed by the GHMC, and five by HMDA. Minister K.T. Rama Rao made a mention of the bridges in the recent monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.