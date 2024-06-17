Unhygienic dosa pan, untidy kitchen observed at private hostels in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

The Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at private hostels in Madhapur locality of Hyderabad on Saturday and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Narayana Society, teams discovered expired white gravy and chop masala. There was no Food Safety and Training Certification (FOSTAC) supervisor among the staff. The dosa pan was found to be unhygienic and rusted. Multiple hygiene issues were observed in the kitchen area, including untidy grinding areas with a high risk of contamination. The open drainage, garbage storage area, and wash area were all in unhygienic condition.

At VG Homestay, operations were running without an FSSAI licence. The use of food colours was observed, and the dosa tawa was rusted. Raw materials and vegetables were in unsanitary conditions, and the refrigerator was unhygienic. Workers were found without hairnets. Spot tests for drinking water, vinegar, chilli sauce, and tomato sauce showed acceptable parameters. A loose chilli powder sample was taken on suspicion of adulteration.

At Narayana Medical Academy, the teams found that the establishment was operating without an FSSAI licence, and there was no FOSTAC supervisor among the employees. The bases of water dispensers were rusted, and the serving area was unclean.