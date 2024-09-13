Unhygienic conditions flagged at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Peerzadiguda

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries and restaurants in the Peerzadiguda area of Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Park Bakers, the inspectors found several lapses, including the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports. The establishment had open windows and doors without insect-proof screens, cobwebs on kitchen walls, improperly labelled cake bases and food items, and a live cockroach infestation in one of the kitchen rooms. Expired dark soy sauce, fruit mix syrup, and Irish cream gourmet syrup were also found and discarded on the spot. Some food handlers did not wear hair caps. A cake sample was collected for further analysis, and a case will be filed based on the findings, with further action to follow. Further actions will be taken based on these findings, according to the task force teams.

At Amaravati Hotel, the inspection revealed similar violations. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing, and the kitchen lacked insect-proof screens. Food items such as aloo masala were stored in the refrigerator without lids or labels, and synthetic food colours were suspected in prepared dishes like sambar, leading to their immediate disposal. Additionally, food handlers were found without proper protective gear, such as hair caps, aprons, and gloves.

