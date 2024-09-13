GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unhygienic conditions flagged at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Peerzadiguda

Published - September 13, 2024 05:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hygiene violations at eateries and restaurants in Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Hygiene violations at eateries and restaurants in Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries and restaurants in the Peerzadiguda area of Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Park Bakers, the inspectors found several lapses, including the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports. The establishment had open windows and doors without insect-proof screens, cobwebs on kitchen walls, improperly labelled cake bases and food items, and a live cockroach infestation in one of the kitchen rooms. Expired dark soy sauce, fruit mix syrup, and Irish cream gourmet syrup were also found and discarded on the spot. Some food handlers did not wear hair caps. A cake sample was collected for further analysis, and a case will be filed based on the findings, with further action to follow. Further actions will be taken based on these findings, according to the task force teams.

At Amaravati Hotel, the inspection revealed similar violations. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing, and the kitchen lacked insect-proof screens. Food items such as aloo masala were stored in the refrigerator without lids or labels, and synthetic food colours were suspected in prepared dishes like sambar, leading to their immediate disposal. Additionally, food handlers were found without proper protective gear, such as hair caps, aprons, and gloves.

Published - September 13, 2024 05:50 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.