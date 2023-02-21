Unhappy over ‘used cot’ as dowry gift, groom calls off wedding 

February 21, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chandrayagutta police here has booked a man who called off his wedding reportedly unhappy that he was not presented the agreed dowry gifts.

The incident took place on Sunday (February 19). Police said families from both the sides had agreed for the second marriage of the bride and the bridegroom, and also discussed about the dowry gifts.

While the bridegroom, Mohammed Zakaria, a school bus driver from Moula Ali, agreed to all the household items owned by the bride from her previous marriage, he had insisted on getting a new cot.

The same was reportedly accepted by the bride’s family during the marriage talks. However, it could not be realised on the wedding day because of financial issues. Police, quoting the bride’s family, said Mr. Zakaria refused to arrive at the venue and cited the “used cot” as the reason.

When family members approached Mr. Zakaria’s family to discuss the issue, they were also treated rudely and sent away. The bride’s family which invited about 300 guests and made all arrangements at the venue called off the event. They later approached the Chandrayangutta police and narrated the whole episode.

The police booked Mr. Zakaria under IPC S. 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), and under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.