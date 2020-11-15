Unfinished temple of Kakatiya era lies in ruins

13th century shrine in Hanamkonda is harmoniously designed

The Kakatiya rulers, who built magnificent religious structures like the famous Ramappa temple and Thousand Pillar temple (Rudresvara), left a structure midway.

Now, the ruins of the unfinished temple stand as a stark reminder of the vicissitudes the rulers underwent during the later period of their rule.

The 13th century ‘shrine’, which has been found in Mamunoor village in Hanamkonda of Warangal Urban district, is unfinished but extraordinary and exquisite in its architecture.

The splendid incomplete temple is considered a marvellous architectural edifice constructed during the Kakatiya era with all perfect architectural components as per constructional norms and practices of that period.

It contains a very wide ground plan possibly for a trikuta shrine with spacious provisions for erection of entrance portico, vestibules as well as sanctums.

“The foundational plinth as well sub-plinth platforms are laid with impeccable strength and very harmoniously designed to bear the load of the superstructure,” said D. Kanna Babu, former Superintending Archaeologist, Temple Survey Project (Southern Region), Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai.

He said that giant stone slabs meant for flooring are miserably strewn over the site.

“The plinth is delightfully decked with upward lotus flower motif all around. Trees are well grown over the site and their deeply penetrated strong roots caused by protuberance at some portions of this solid shrine,” he said.

Mr. Babu has been conducting an extensive exploration and survey to ascertain the architectural pre-eminence of ancient temples that flourished under the Kakatiyas.

According to him, the character of the temple is identical with the Thousand Pillar temple built by Rudradeva Maharaja – the illustrious king of Kakatiya dynasty.

If it was fully constructed with all its admiring components and enshrinement of deities, it would have definitely enjoyed similar status of celebrated temples at Hanamkonda, Palampet, and Manthani, he believes.

Although reasons for the mega edifice remaining unfinished is not known, it is reasonable to presume that King Ganapati Deva (A.D.1199-1262) might have started the edifice during last years of his rule and it was not carried out by his successors either Rudramadevi or Pratapa Rudradeva due to their expeditions against enemies and revolt by chieftains, though both of them were known for their patronage, Mr. Babu said.

“Whatever the causes might be, the dream of an elegant shrine died with the decline and end of the Kakatiya dynasty in 1323 A.D,” he said.

However, at present it stands in its aloofness as a testimony of a glorious past and deserves conservation and preservation for its longevity, Mr. Kanna Babu added.