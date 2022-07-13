Unfinished sewerage work add to traffic chaos

Most works under the ambitious Strategic Nala Development Programme is still under way

Most works under the ambitious Strategic Nala Development Programme is still under way

Half-finished sewerage work across the city added to the traffic chaos as a steady drizzle beat down on Tuesday.

Under Pillar no.192 of Attapur where flooding had blocked vehicular movement for hours, traffic was restored by Monday morning. “The flooding could have been prevented if pipeline work in the Chintal area was completed. But water flowed over-ground and flooded the area,” said a worker of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation supervising the clean-up operation.

The civic body deployed an earthmover to clean the debris.

Unfinished cable and pipeline work on the service road, and diversion of service road between Narsingi and Gachibowli created a bottleneck during the morning rush hour as rain reduced visibility.

While the Strategic Nala Development Programme has taken off in a big way, most of the work is still ongoing. On June 18, the mayor inaugurated work on box drain in Shaikpet Colony. Other civic officials also did similar honours last month in Virasat Nagar in Toli Chowki, Machabolarum, Nallakunta, DRF Training Centre in Nagole, Nanal Nagar and other parts of the city. The result? The roads have shrunk, and with mud and debris lying around. Commuting has become a challenge.

But there were bright spots during the rain as the Toli Chowki area did not get flooded and the new flyover connecting the Biodiversity Junction to Shaikpet eased flow of traffic. Civic officials managed to finish the work of box drains at Jiyaguda just in time before the current spell of monsoon.

“The point where the new Shaikpet flyover enters Tolichowki is a major choke-point and it became worse due to rains. The lanes beside Adams Cafe are dug up and strewn with garbage. The situation along even uptown areas like Road no. 12 Banjara Hills was no better, with potholes turned to puddles,” said Ashish Chowdhury, who was stuck in traffic on Tuesday.