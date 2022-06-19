Unfazed by rain, RGUKT students continue their sit-in protest

Students unrelenting on concrete assurances from persons at helm

Rain and gusty winds notwithstanding, the agitated students continued their sit-in protest for the sixth day in a row demanding basic amenities, quality food, adequate faculty members, laptops and hygiene facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Basar in Nirmal district on Sunday.

Despite the talks between the authorities and the representatives of the students governing council held in the presence of Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy at the campus on Saturday evening, the stalemate continued on Sunday.

With the agitated students unrelenting in their demand for a concrete assurance in writing from the persons at the helm, the deadlock remained unresolved till late on Sunday evening, sources said.

Earlier in the day, police thwarted an attempt by a group of ABVP activists, who tried to make their way into the university campus to express their solidarity with the agitating students.

Tight security arrangements are in place at the entrance of the RGUKT as well as all the roads leading to the university in the temple town.