Unexpected ER visit for Hyderabad man after laughter causes rare condition

Laughter is often considered a medicine, but for 53-year-old Shyam (name changed) from Hyderabad, laughter led to an unexpected trip to a hospital’s Emergency Room (ER). A neurologist from Hyderabad diagnosed the man with laughter-induced syncope, a rare phenomenon.

The incident occurred when Mr. Shyam was enjoying an evening with his family over a cup of tea while watching a comedy show on TV. The show was so funny that he couldn’t stop laughing for several minutes. Everything seemed fine until an unexpected event occurred. Mr. Shyam suddenly lost control of his teacup, which fell from his hand. Moments later, he leaned to one side and fell off his chair, losing consciousness. His daughter noticed a few jerky movements of his hands. The jovial atmosphere quickly turned to panic as Mr. Shyam lay unresponsive on the floor. His daughter promptly called for an ambulance.

After a few minutes, there was a sigh of relief when Mr. Shyam regained consciousness. He recognised everyone around him, could move his arms and legs, and was able to converse. However, he had no recollection of the incident. By the time he arrived at the emergency room, he had completely recovered, and his clinical examination was normal.

He was then referred to Sudhir Kumar, a consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, for further evaluation. “Upon hearing the full history and examining him, I arrived at the diagnosis: laughter-induced syncope,” said Dr. Sudhir.

Laughter-induced syncope is a rare condition thought to be caused by vasovagal mechanisms. “Excessive laughter increases intrathoracic pressure, reducing venous return to the heart and stimulating baroreceptors. This can trigger an inappropriate parasympathetic response through the vagus nerve, decreasing heart rate and causing vasodilation. The result is a sudden transient decline in cerebral blood flow due to low blood pressure, leading to loss of consciousness.” said Dr. Sudhir.

The doctor advised Mr. Shyam to avoid common triggers for the condition, such as excessive laughter, prolonged standing and intense physical exertion. “I also recommended staying well-hydrated and lying down if he felt dizzy or sensed he might black out, to maintain blood flow to the brain in case of a drop in blood pressure. No medication was needed for this condition, but a cardiology evaluation was advised,” he said.

