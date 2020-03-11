UNESCO renews Community Media Chair at UoH

Hyderabad

11 March 2020 00:10 IST

The UNESCO Chair on Community Media at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been renewed for a four-year term by UNESCO Paris.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile said the Higher Education Division and Section on Media Development of UNESCO conveyed its positive evaluation and appreciation of the Chair’s work in producing relevant knowledge in the field and helping build capacities of communities.

Set up in 2011, the UNESCO Chair on Community Media, led by the university’s senior communication professor Vinod Pavarala, is the only one of its kind dedicated to furthering the cause of community-led and managed media through research, policy advocacy, capacity building and knowledge dissemination, said a press release.

The Chair has contributed to community media development not only in the South Asian region, but also in East and West Africa as well as in parts of Europe. Supported by three other faculty fellows Kanchan K. Malik, Vasuki Belavadi, and Janardhan Rao Cheeli, and by a number of doctoral students, the Chair is recognised globally as a significant centre of research and training in community media.

Prof. Pavarala said the Chair has plans for setting up an online community media archive, a comprehensive directory of community media in South Asia and a training programme for University teachers nationally on teaching and researching community media.