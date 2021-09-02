Unemployed youth are the new target for cybercrooks

Hyderabad

02 September 2021 21:44 IST

Offering part-time jobs fraudsters are luring them to investment platforms or e-commerce platforms

With the rise of unemployment post COVID-19 lockdown, the cybercrooks are targeting unemployed youngsters and luring them by offering part-time jobs through bulk SMSs.

After luring them, the fraudsters contact the victim via WhatsApp and send links to investment in the website. Once the victims click on the links he/she is directed to either investment platforms or e-commerce platforms. Further, they are asked to either invest or perform few tasks such as purchasing few items on the promise of high commissions.

“Believing the words of the fraudsters, the victims invest money or purchase items and get duped eventually,” Cyberabad Cyber Crime police said.

On August 28, a city-based youngster received an SMS from VK-SECRRE “HI (xyz victim) Amazon urgently recruiting for part-time jobs and you can earn ₹ 3000-₹10,000 every day, add whatsapp:wa.me/918125323349mj.”

The complainant clicked the link and contacted the WhatsApp number and the fraudster sent a link which was clicked by the complainant and she/he was directed to another web page where he invested money for commission on the advice of the fraudster. For initial investments, she/he got commissions, believing the victim invested ₹ 1.02 lakh and got cheated. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.

The police further advised people to be wary of fake online investment/trading sites and not to respond to bulk SMSs/ WhatsApp messages received with cooked up stories such as job offers, trading/investment tips etc.

“Do not respond/click phishing links sent through messages and not download .apk files and do not deposit amounts or purchase any item without verifying the company,” police said.

Report any cybercrime offence in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or dial toll-free number 155260.