Hyderabad

Undertrial ends life at prison

An undertrial prisoner was found dead at Cherlapally central prison on Saturday.

Shaik Khaja Miya (35) from Tallagadda in Miryalaguda committed suicide by hanging himself at the prison.

Jailer Ramakrishna Gotte told Kushaiguda police that the undertrial was sent to the prison on July 7 for his involvement in a housebreaking offence.

“He resorted to the extreme step around 9.40 a.m. The medical staff of the jail examined him and soon, he was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)


