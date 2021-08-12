Understand history in right perspective to create self-reliant India: Governor

HYDERABAD

12 August 2021 20:03 IST

‘We must remember and honour the sacrifices made by martyrs’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday called upon people to understand the country’s history in its right perspective and strive to create a strong, secure, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

“When we are able to acknowledge our glorious past and rich cultural heritage, it will motivate us to work for the creation of a strong and secure future for the country,” she said. The Governor was virtually releasing a poster on postal stamps of freedom fighters designed by the Itihasa Sankalana Samithi.

She stated, “We must remember and honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and the brave freedom struggle waged by our freedom fighters for the country’s independence and strive to create an India of their dreams. A real tribute to freedom struggle martyrs and freedom fighters should be through our efforts to make India prosperous, secure, sustainable and self-reliant.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Ithihasa Sankalana Samithi (Bharatiya), Telangana State branch in bringing out the special poster as a mark of tribute to the freedom fighters. The poster was brought out as part of the country’s 75 years of independence celebrations, being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country.

Justice L. Narsimha Reddy, Retired Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Prof. V. Kishan Rao, President, Ithihasa Sankalana Samithi, Telangana, and others were present.