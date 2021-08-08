Under-served students to be trained in new-age tech

NASSCOM Foundation and DXC Technology jointly launched the Employability Skills Programme to train 7,500 under-served students in ‘New-Age Technologies’ from 35-plus Tier II and Tier III technical and non-technical colleges in six States,including Telangana.

The students will be trained in artificial intelligence, data science, internet of things, UI-UX design and cybersecurity through TMI e2E Academy. The programme already has 2,500 candidates on board and plans to enrol 5,000 more students by the end of August.

The programme will engage students through 80 hours of blended learning-based curriculum, divided into three levels. It will also make the students industry-ready through soft skills training. They will learn to face interviews, sharpen communications skills, and become acquainted with a typical office environment, according to Lokendra Sethi, head of HR India, DXC Technology.