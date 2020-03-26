Under lockdown, grocery deliveries become scarce

Hundreds of customers of online supermarkets in the city faced massive problems with grocery deliveries either getting cancelled or ordering disabled as the lockdown due to COVID-19 came into effect.

Several customers of Big Basket and Grofers took to social media and brought the issue to the attention of the authorities, including the police. Many shared screenshots which purportedly showed that the store was facing problems in delivering the groceries due to “restrictions imposed by local authorities on the movement of goods in spite of clear guidelines provided by central authorities to enable essential services”.

Tagging IT Minister K T Rama Rao, a twitter user Siva Krishna wrote, “Why you are (City Police) blocking goods delivery services like Big Basket even though central government allowed them to deliver? How the whole Hyderabad is going to get Groceries and Vegetables? Please answer. #CoronavirusLockdown @KTRTRS @hydcitypolice @bigbasket_com (sic).”

Another twitter user by the name M Venkat Kumar expressed his exasperation and tweeted that both online and offline grocery stores were running out of stocks, and wondered what options are available. Ashhar Farhan, co-founder of Daana, a small and marginal farmers’ collective, said that his organisation has been facing difficulties sending consignments of rice, dals, atta, and cooking oil to warehouses and godowns of online grocery stores. “This problem began on Saturday. It is not just the delivery boy who is facing problems, it is the entire supply chain. Movement from transportation of goods all the way to delivery to the customer’s doorstep must be ensured,” he said.

Taking stock of the situation, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan took to twitter to ensure free movement of delivery vehicles. “All delivery ecom companies pl obtain movement passes for your essential staff and vehicles by sending a mail to covid19.hyd@gmail.com with required details: name, vehicle number, route & company name (sic),” he said.