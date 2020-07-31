Unauthorised structures pulled down in Serilingampally

The GHMC Town Planning wing has extended its drive for demolition of illegal structures to other parts of the city this week, and pulled down several buildings in Serilingampally zone.
The corporation had been carrying out the drive in Gurukul Trust lands in Ayyappa Society of of Madhapur earlier, where they razed to ground 29 unauthorised constructions.
Starting Monday, the Town Planning officials demolished a total of 130 slabs of 30 buildings in Serilingampally zone, in areas such as Raghavendra Colony, Sriram Nagar, and Anjaiah Nagar, using gas-cutters and compressors.
Apart from unauthorised structures, the corporation is also pulling down additional floors over and above the permitted limit.
Officials from the Town Planning wing said the drive was being conducted in other zones too, such as Secunderabad and Kukatpally, as builders have taken advantage of the lockdown to go ahead with construction without permission.
A statement by GHMC appealed to the citizens not to buy illegal or unauthorised constructions and look for building permissions and occupancy certificates. Penalties in terms of enhanced property tax and water would will be imposed on the buildings which did not have occupancy certificate, the statement warned.
Details of building permissions and occupancy certificates were available on GHMC website for the citizens to verify, it said.
