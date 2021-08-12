Unable to digest wife’s death, septuagenarian kills self

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

12 August 2021 19:54 IST

The woman, who was ill and depressed, had immolated herself

Hours after his wife allegedly ended her life by immolating herself, 70-year-old Mara Reddy of Areygudem village of Choutuppal mandal too allegedly ended life by hanging himself from a tree in the agricultural fields on the village outskirts.

Choutuppal police was alerted early on Thursday morning and his body was removed from one Vittal Reddy’s fields and sent for post-mortem.

According to the police, Bal Reddy, son of the elderly couple, stated that his mother was ill and had been depressed for some time.

P. Mallamma, it was reported, set herself on fire at around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, and efforts by her husband to save her also failed. By the time locals added to the rescue efforts, she breathed her last, and soon the police shifted the mortal remains to the hospital for further procedure. It was around the same time, the police said, Mara Reddy was out of the scene, and locals found him dead hanging from a tree on the outskirts around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Choutuppal police has opened an investigation.

[Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]