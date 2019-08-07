Unable to contact family, Kashmiri students in Hyderabad tense

A day after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was scrapped, security was beefed up on the campuses of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), the two Central universities in city where many students from Kashmir pursue education.

“We are not allowing anyone inside. Please don’t ask questions,” said a security officer outside the closed gates of MANUU on Tuesday afternoon. About five policemen from Gachibowli police station kept a wary eye from a patrol vehicle. “There is a communication blackout in Kashmir. I have not been able to reach my family since Sunday afternoon,” said a Ph.D student of UoH who did not wish to identified.

Protesters dispersed

On Monday, a spontaneous protest by different students’ organisations was dispersed at UoH. “The problem will only get worse. People are very angry. The dream of Indira Gandhi has been fulfilled. There should have been consultations and discussion, and people should have been taken into confidence if they (the government) wanted to solve the problem,” he said.

Hyderabad has a sprinkling of students who hail from Kashmir and pursue their undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral studies in different universities here. “There have been protests at Poonch and Rajouri which were always pro-India places. This broken promise will have a long term impact. Turning a state into a union territory is shocking,” says Ataullah Niazi, a Ph.D student at MANUU, adding, “I have had no contact with my family in Kashmir since 2 p.m. on Sunday. We are confused as to what’s happening.”

‘Tourism to suffer’

“There is a curfew in the Valley. All bookings have been cancelled. This has come during the peak season, which is from March to October. Naturally, business will be impacted. I cannot assess the value, but residents of Kashmir will be economically affected by this period of uncertainty,” said a J&K tourism official requesting anonymity.