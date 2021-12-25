UMF condemns ‘genocidal’ speeches in Haridwar

‘International community must exert pressure on Indian govt. to take action against Hindutva groups’

The United Muslim Forum (UMF), a body of faith leaders, on Saturday criticised what they said was the inaction of the Centre, Uttarakhand government and police against the reported speeches delivered by those from Hindutva organisations in Haridwar, and hoped the international community would take note of the incident.

In a statement released to the media, the UMF alleged that the Uttarakhand government was ‘mute’. They said that the international community, the United Nations, Commonwealth, United Nations Commission on Human Rights Commission, and International Criminal Court would take note of the hate speeches and exert pressure on the Indian government to take action against the Hindutva groups.

The UMF described the speeches at the Dharam Sansad as ‘genocidal’. They expressed concern and outrage over the nature of speeches, which they said called for picking up arms, removing Muslims from the country and calling for their genocide, and for acceptance of ‘India’s first terrorist’ Nathuram Godse. The UMF also expressed anguish at one of the speakers’ wishing to kill former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh like Godse had done.