Umesh Chandra an inspiration for generations, says DGP

Former IPS officer C Umesh Chandra had set an unparalleled legacy of professional rectitude so much so that even after two decades of his death, police force still revere him, DGP M Mahender Reddy said.

While addressing the 20th commemoration function of Umesh Chandra on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that his leadership qualities were an inspiration for several police officers.

No wonder that every police station in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh still hosts a calendar with the picture of Umesh Chandra as a souvenir, he said. “Till today, at every PS in Telangana and AP, we can see a calendar with Umesh Chandra’s picture. He stays in the hearts and minds of all the police personnel and an inspiration for generations to come,” Mr. Reddy said.

Further, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat offered to mentor Umesh Chandra’s son Bharath Chandra, who IS appearing for UPSC (Mains) examination. A request to this effect had been extended to Mr. Venugopal Rao, father of Umesh Chandra by Mr Bhagwat.

TS Police Academy Director Santosh Mehra, ACB Director J Purnachandra Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and others were present. Umesh Chandra was killed by naxalites at SR Nagar on September 4, 1999.