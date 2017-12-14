Uma Madhav Reddy, son to join TRS today

A day after meeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party A. Uma Madhava Reddy, and her son A. Sandeep Reddy, resigned from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday and are expected to join the TRS, along with a large group of party cadre from Bhuvanagiri constituency, on Thursday.

Bringing down the curtains on the family’s three-decade association with the TDP, which started with her late husband A. Madhava Reddy in 1984, Ms. Reddy said: “Various developments after formation of the separate Telangana State, and compelling circumstances both inside and outside the party,” were the reason for her quitting.

Her son, the party’s district president also quoted the same reason.

Known as the face of the TDP in Nalgonda district, late Madhava Reddy held various positions till his death in 2000, after which Ms. Reddy steered the party.

Ms. Reddy served the TDP-run government in various capacities, starting 2000 through a by-election. She won the Bhuvanagiri assembly constituency in 2004 and 2009, and was defeated in 2014.