ULBs to adopt Green Space Index: KTR

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana will soon adopt a Green Space Index (GSI) to increase the green cover substantially and improve the living standards, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday.
Mr. Rao said adoption of this would increase the competitive spirit among the municipal bodies as awards would be given every year for the next four years to the best performing ones for parks development, saplings plantation, roadside greenery and so on.
Satellite imagery, GIS geotagging, photo and videography would be used as tools to keep a tab on the extent of greenery being developed with 85% weightage given to overall town green cover, rest for innovative methods adopted and designs.
This new scheme would be on the lines of the urban green cover, green and open spaces guidelines of the Central government's Ministry of Housing. The programme would complement the existing Haritha Haram, he added.
