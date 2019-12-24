ULB polls on January 22

The State Election Commission has released the schedule for elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the State with January 22 as the polling date.

Repolling, if any, would be held on January 24 and the counting of votes would be held on January 25. Results would be declared the same day.

The schedule brings down curtains on the uncertainty over the conduct of elections for the past few months following two public interest litigations and 65 writ petitions which were disposed of by the court recently.

Term ended in July

The term of the bodies ended in July after which they were administered by special officers. Khammam, Warangal and Hyderabad corporations are outside of purview of the present elections as their bodies are yet to complete their term.

According to the schedule, a formal notification for the elections would be issued on January 7 followed by receipt of nominations till January 10.

Scrutiny of nominations would be held on January 11 and appeals for rejection of nominations can be filed before the district election authority or assistant district election authority the next day. The appeals would be disposed of after examination on January 13 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations would be January 14.

State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy said the last date for preparation of draft photo electoral rolls and their display for inspection by the people would be December 30.

This would be followed by receipt of objections if any on rearrangement of urban assembly voters into ward-wise electoral rolls of municipalities and municipal corporations between December 31 and January 2. Simultaneously, district election authorities would hold meetings with political parties at their level for two days on December 31 and January 1.

Voter list by Jan. 4

Disposal of objections by the commissioners of the concerned municipalities and municipal corporations would be completed on January 3 and the final list of ward-wise photo electoral rolls in the municipalities and corporations would be published on January 4.

Format and language

The State Election Commissioner directed the officials concerned that the ward-wise electoral rolls should be prepared in the same format and language as was done for the assembly electoral rolls.

After the publication of electoral rolls, the commissioners of those municipalities and corporations should obtain information pertaining to inclusions, deletions or corrections orders by the election authorities concerned and the same should be carried out in the electoral rolls of the specific wards of the local bodies.