UK to be country partner at BioAsia 2023

January 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The United Kingdom has been named Country Partner for BioAsia 2023, the next in the annual series of healthcare and life sciences event of Telangana government that will be held in Hyderabad from February 24-26.

“We are delighted to onboard the U.K. as our country partner at BioAsia 2023,” Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said on Monday. He said the U.K. is renowned for its life sciences industry and brilliance in academia and industry, coupled with the expertise it brings from a pool of centres of scientific excellence.

“With mutual interest, the UK and the government of Telangana will come together to share knowledge and best practices. Innovation is the nucleus of BioAsia and Telangana... we are committed to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship,” Mr. Ranjan said.

In a release, BioAsia organisers said the U.K. has a dynamic, collaborative and thriving life sciences ecosystem... home to over 6,330 life sciences businesses that employ over 2.68 lakh people, generating a turnover of 88.9 billion pounds in 2020.

British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen said there is increasing interest from innovation centres, start-ups and universities in the U.K. to collaborate, invest in and engage with the life sciences ecosystem in India. British companies are looking to BioAsia as an opportunity to increase partnerships with India’s growing biotech industry, he said.

“Having the U.K. back as a country partner is bound to reignite our path towards shared excellence,” BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan said. ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’ is the theme of BioAsia 2023.